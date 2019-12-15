Marshawn Lynch serves tequila tailgating with Raiders fans before final Oakland game (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
One of the biggest sports figures in Oakland’s history was on scene at O.co Coliseum for the Raiders final game there, and he got in on the festivities.
Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch — who was born and raised in the Bay Area — decided to tailgate with fans before the last game to be played in Oakland.
And, not only that, he brought some tequila with him.
He signed some autographs for fans as well, because that’s just who he is.
Lynch was mobbed by photographers and fans alike inside O.co.
Drinking tequila seems like an appropriate way to go out in style.
