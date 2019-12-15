Marshawn Lynch serves tequila tailgating with Raiders fans before final Oakland game (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

One of the biggest sports figures in Oakland’s history was on scene at O.co Coliseum for the Raiders final game there, and he got in on the festivities.

Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch — who was born and raised in the Bay Area — decided to tailgate with fans before the last game to be played in Oakland.

And, not only that, he brought some tequila with him.

Marshawn Lynch handing out shots in C lot #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/s6uQANi0EP — Ant🏁 (@AntHellaRaw) December 15, 2019

So Marshawn Lynch was serving tequila shots at the tailgate in Oakland today. I was there for it. pic.twitter.com/AztXyK4Vn6 — Tania. (@riveratania16) December 15, 2019

He signed some autographs for fans as well, because that’s just who he is.

Marshawn Lynch literally passed in front of me and I missed him. Luckily tho he was posted next to where we were tailgating! @MoneyLynch #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/NKKb0jkhU4 — FlyGuyLupe24 💯 (@lupeg_12) December 15, 2019

Lynch was mobbed by photographers and fans alike inside O.co.

Marshawn Lynch is forever a Raider legend. Remember last year? pic.twitter.com/zcyMmpfpPr — Hunter Free In 2020 (@RobzillaInCA) December 15, 2019

Drinking tequila seems like an appropriate way to go out in style.