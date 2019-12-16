Look: Pro Bowl final voting numbers released, Lamar Jackson dominates

NFL fans have spoken, and they’ve made it clear who they want to see in the most meaningless “game” — as far as wins and losses are concerned — this season.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears to be the frontrunner to win the MVP award — with Russell Wilson nipping at his heels — and he’s also leading all players in the Pro Bowl voting.

The final tally for the vote, which is done by fans, has been released, and Jackson remains at the top.

The votes are in, and #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson led all players with 704,699 fan votes for the 2020 Pro Bowl. One part of the equation. Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the votes pic.twitter.com/gXVvF6QmSE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

It’s interesting that Wilson is just behind Jackson, as that may mirror how the MVP voting ends up looking, even though there’s obviously a completely different class of voters involved.