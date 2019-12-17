Antonio Brown sends bizarre tweet, gets roasted on Twitter

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Free agent receiver Antonio Brown may be attempting to latch on to an NFL team in the coming weeks, with the playoffs just around the corner, but he’s doing a poor job of conducting himself in doing so.

Brown appears addicted to social media, as he just hasn’t been able to go invisible — letting business take care of himself. Instead, he continues to fire off ill-advised tweets, which is counterproductive, being that he’s trying to show that he’s not the distraction he’s been in the past.

Tuesday brought another bizarre addition to AB’s tweet library, when he sent the following message.

Twitter had a lot to say about it afterward.

Brown claims he is attempting to take care of his legal and off-the-field issues, and yet, he instead continues to pour gasoline on the fire.