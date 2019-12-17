Bruce Allen 'in exile', likely to be fired from Redskins president job

Redskins president Bruce Allen has been running the team from the business side for the past decade, but his tenure may be coming to an end — finally.

Fans have been calling for Allen to be fired for a number of years, as he’s been in power for the past decade, and this may finally be the time. This is, after all, the lowest point the team has hit since it last won a Super Bowl in 1991.

The 3-11 Redskins are, record-wise, one of the three worst teams in the NFL, and they don’t appear to be getting better anytime soon. A number of his high draft picks haven’t panned out, and he’s finally being held accountable, apparently, even though he’s been team owner Dan Snyder’s right-hand man.

A report by Les Carpenter of the Washington Post even goes on to say that Allen is currently “in exile,” as it relates to his daily operations with the team. It reads:

But in recent weeks, they have not been spotted together nearly as much. Snyder no longer goes onto the field before games, leaving Allen to stand alone on the sideline. The fact that Allen was not in the suite with Snyder and Smith on Sunday only fueled speculation that Allen will soon be out as the team’s president.

“Bruce not being [in the postgame suite] is a big thing,” one person who knows Snyder’s and Allen’s habits said, later adding it’s a sign that “Bruce is in exile.”

That’s not a good place to be in, and the Redskins could undergo a complete overhaul, in terms of both management and coaching staff, in the offseason.