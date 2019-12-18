Terrell Suggs says he didn't need much convincing to join playoff-bound Chiefs

When the Arizona Cardinals released Terrell Suggs last week, the veteran pass-rusher strongly considered not reporting if a team other than the Baltimore Ravens claimed him, but an exception appears to have been made for the Kansa City Chiefs, who claimed Suggs earlier this week.

All it took for Suggs to join the Chiefs was a little chat with head coach Andy Reid.

“I was really uncertain about my future last week, but I talked to Coach and it was a brief conversation and I was like, ‘OK,”’ Suggs said Wednesday, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “I asked Coach, ‘I just learned the hard way that a player like me just [doesn’t] fit in anywhere.’ He was like, ‘Trust me, you’ll fit in here.'”

Playing with the Chiefs’ superstar quarterback was also a plus for Suggs.

“It’s hard to turn down [playing with] the reigning MVP [Patrick Mahomes] and a playoff team and just the exciting things they’re doing, this atmosphere.”

Suggs joins a Kansas City pass rush that recently lost defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Alex Okafor, so it’s safe to say he’ll be getting a lot of playing time. The 37-year-old will also be reuniting with a familiar face on the coaching staff in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who was an assistant with the Ravens for two seasons when Suggs was there.