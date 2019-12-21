Bucs fans fight in stands, woman gets put in chokehold (Video)

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston threw yet another first-quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown during Saturday’s game against the Texans, and fans were none too pleased about it.

Tampa Bay quickly found itself down 17-3, and the fans at Raymond James Stadium were quickly growing impatient in their seats.

Apparently, one group of fans got into a heated disagreement, with a young bro arguing with a man and his wife. It wasn’t long before punches were thrown, with the woman even being put in a chokehold at one point.

Fans really have no chill, even on the Saturday before Christmas and Hanukkah.