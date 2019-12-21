Buccaneers

Bucs fans fight in stands, woman gets put in chokehold (Video)

Bucs fans fight in stands, woman gets put in chokehold (Video)

Buccaneers

Bucs fans fight in stands, woman gets put in chokehold (Video)

By December 21, 2019

By: |

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston threw yet another first-quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown during Saturday’s game against the Texans, and fans were none too pleased about it.

Tampa Bay quickly found itself down 17-3, and the fans at Raymond James Stadium were quickly growing impatient in their seats.

Apparently, one group of fans got into a heated disagreement, with a young bro arguing with a man and his wife. It wasn’t long before punches were thrown, with the woman even being put in a chokehold at one point.

Fans really have no chill, even on the Saturday before Christmas and Hanukkah.

 

Buccaneers, NFL, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Buccaneers
Home