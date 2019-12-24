Look: Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend reveals workout that helps keep Chiefs QB fit

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, when healthy, is arguably the most complete signal-caller in the NFL — although Lamar Jackson has given him a run for his money this season — and now we know why.

Mahomes has an extremely strong arm, and, most importantly, he uses multiple arm angles to make seemingly impossible throws, due to his baseball background. Not only that, he can beat teams with his legs, and also shrug off would-be tacklers in the pocket due to how strong his lower body is.

Apparently, his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, has helped him in that regard, in the form of some workouts. She showed off some of them, and wrote that Mahomes does them in the caption of one of the posts.

Edit: It looks like Matthews has since removed the tidbit about Mahomes, but we know he does the workouts, too! As for some more photos of the two of them, here you go: