Lamar Jackson buys his entire offensive line Rolex watches as holiday gift

It’s been quite a year for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, as he’s come so far in his development, and is destroying records in just his second season in the league.

Just 12 months ago, Jackson got completely shut down by the Chargers defense at home in one of the worst games of his career, in the AFC Divisional Playoffs — making the team a one-and-done. He, however, spent the entire offseason working hard, and has taken huge strides in his development as a dual-threat quarterback.

Jackson is the first NFL quarterback to have ever thrown for over 3,000 passing yards and rush for over 1,000 as well in the same season, and appears to be on track to win the MVP award. However, he’s made sure to give back to those who made it possibly, as he bought his offensive linemen Rolex watches for the holiday season.

That’s about as lavish of a gift as you’ll see.