Tom Brady throws comically awful interception for touchdown (Video)

The New England Patriots’ offensive struggles continued on Sunday, as the Dolphins refused to lay down in their Week 17 showdown against their division rival.

Miami was listed as a 17-point underdog in the game, but it sure didn’t play like it, jumping out to a 3-0 lead on a solid scoring drive, that fell just short of the end zone.

They didn’t stop there, though.

On one particular play in the game, the Dolphins completely confused quarterback Tom Brady by dropping into coverage. Brady wasn’t on the same page with one of his receivers, as he floated an errant pass that was picked off by cornerback Eric Rowe, taken all the way to the house for a touchdown.

First-ever pick-six for Tom Brady against the Dolphins. Only took over 1,000 attempts for it to happen. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/DSXi0c1VBD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2019

Tom Brady just threw his first career pick six vs the Dolphins as Eric Rowe takes it back for a touchdown. Miami leads New England 10-0. The last time the Dolphins led the Patriots by double digits was Week 8, 2013. The Patriots ended up winning that game 27-17. pic.twitter.com/jRTN3uozPL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2019

That was Brady’s first-ever pick-six against the Dolphins.