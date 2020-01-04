JJ Watt fires up Texans with passionate speech in huddle (Video)

Texans All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt returned to the field for the first time in over two months on Saturday, just in time for the playoffs, when the team needed him most.

Watt hadn’t played in a game since Oct. 27, when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the team’s 27-24 victory over the Raiders.

It was quite remarkable that he was even able to return from an injury of that magnitude so quickly, but Watt is superhuman, and he was out there on the field. Not only that, he made his presence felt immediately, when he wielded the Texans flag during pregame introductions.

He also fired his teammates up with this passionate speech just before the game began.

#KHOU11 I don’t know what @JJWatt was saying but he definitely just gave a spirited pregame speech to his teammates as they were leaving the field after warmups… pic.twitter.com/vGwMCBEXgU — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 4, 2020

We’re ready to run through a brick wall for the guy.