Old photo of Derrick Henry towering over Mark Ingram goes viral

Titans running back Derrick Henry is a one-man wrecking crew, and he always has been — dominating his opponents with his powerful frame, and downhill running style.

Henry stands six-foot-three, but weighs 238 pounds — most of which is muscle. That blend of power and athleticism allows him to burst into the second level of the defense, then keep on running for big plays downfield.

He’s always had that ability, though, which is part of why he was so successful in high school and college. Henry was part of an unstoppable backfield duo at Alabama, along with fellow running back Mark Ingram, who has also been quite successful at the NFL level.

This old photo of Henry towering over Ingram shows just how big he is.

Henry made his presence felt in Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Patriots, too. He gashed the Patriots with this big run late in the first half of the game — putting him over 100 yards already.

He followed that up with this big gainer on a screen the following play.

Henry is a tall order for any defense to wrap up.