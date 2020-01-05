Tom Brady addresses future with Patriots, possibility of retirement

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may have played his final game with the team on Saturday, with the team having been upset by the Titans, 20-13.

The Patriots are flawed, that much is known, but it was still hard to see them being defeated in Foxboro — where they’ve been so dominant in the playoffs over the years.

But Brady didn’t have his best game, completing 20 of 37 passes, and, not only that, he failed to throw a touchdown pass in his second consecutive playoff game.

His contract is set to run out at season’s end, and it’s sure possible that he may have played his final game for the Patriots. Brady addressed that exotic topic, and the possibility of retirement, when asked by reporters after Saturday’s loss.

"I love the Patriots. It's the greatest organization. Playing for Mr. Kraft all these years. And Coach Belichick. There's nobody that's had a better career than me. "I don't know what the future looks like and I'm not going to predict it." Tom Brady on his future — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 5, 2020

Tom Brady also said it’s “pretty unlikely” he’ll retire this off-season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2020

In reading the tea leaves, it sure looks like Brady will leave in the coming months, with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels finally taking a head coaching job. Time will tell, though, so stay tuned.