Could Patriots bring in Andy Dalton to replace Tom Brady?

It does appear that the Tom Brady in New England era is coming to a close, with Brady on track to be 43 years old next season, and having really shown signs of decline this year.

Still, Brady won six Super Bowls with the team since taking the helm in the 2000 season, so he can never be counted out, and it’s not a lock that he’ll be gone.

However, the tea leaves indicate that the team will be looking to go in a different direction, with Eli Manning’s name being floated out there. Not only that, a recent report from Peter King of NBC Sports states that Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton — who will soon be a free agent — could be in the mix as well.

“I think Andy Dalton would be a very compelling guy to either be their quarterback for a while or to be their bridge guy to the next quarterback or to take Jarrett Stidham under his wing as Brady did some this year and make the best of Jarrett Stidham for 2021 and beyond,” King said, in a recent “Pro Football Talk” video, which you can check out below.

Dalton would be cheap, and would allow the Patriots to spend money on the offensive side of the ball, which is clearly necessary. Not only that, he’s a fairly intelligent football mind who would, on paper, pair well with Bill Belichick. He has a strong arm enough arm to make all the throws, and it’s not crazy to see him moving from Cincinnati to New England.

These next few months will be quite interesting, that’s for sure.