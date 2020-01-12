Look: Chiefs somehow ran out of TD fireworks for Texans game due to outburst

The Kansas City Chiefs were completely shut out in the first quarter of Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans, but the beauty of a football game is that there are four total stanzas to be played.

They then went on to score 28 points in the quarter that followed, taking a 28-24 lead into the half.

Not only that, they just kept scoring from then on, rattling off 41 unanswered points, and eventually scoring 51. They did so on a touchdown pass to tight end Blake Bell in the fourth quarter, which essentially sealed the win.

The problem, however, was that it was their seventh touchdown of the game — and the Chiefs pyrotechnics team actually ran out of fireworks!

Oh my god the Chiefs ran out of TD fireworks pic.twitter.com/Q8nMvmmkQJ — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) January 12, 2020

A good problem to have, though.