Matt LaFleur explains what's changed since last time Packers, 49ers played

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur believes his team is a lot different since the team last squared off against the 49ers roughly two months ago.

That’s a good sign, because the Packers got absolutely destroyed, 37-8, at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco dominated every facet of the game, similar to when it played and dismantled Minnesota in the divisional round last week.

But the playoffs are a different story, and the Packers appeared to have used the bye week to their advantage. After a mediocre season — by his standards — quarterback Aaron Rodgers came out slinging dimes, and had his best game of the year.

Back to LaFleur, he shared what’s changed between now and the last time the two NFC powerhouses met — ahead of Sunday’s conference title game.

“I don’t want to give too much information away. But really that last game was a long time ago,” LaFleur said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “I think both teams have come a long way since then. You certainly take a look at it. Try to take bits and pieces from it, but there’s a lot of tape on them and we know what we have to do. It’s going to be a great challenge. They’re a great football team. They have been all year long, they’ve got great coaches and we’re just focused on our preparation and trying to be the best that we can be because we’re going to need it on Sunday.”

We’ll soon find out.