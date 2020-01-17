Matt LaFleur was once best man at Robert Saleh's wedding, setting up for epic NFC title game

There are a number of interesting storylines in this weekend’s NFC championship game, such as opposing head coaches Matt LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan once serving on the same Redskins staff, but another interesting connection was recently unveiled.
This one also involves LaFleur, and isn’t one that anyone had known about before — not until ESPN’s Rob Demovsky broke the story.
Apparently, LaFleur once served as the best man at 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s wedding. The two were both graduate assistants at Central Michigan in 2004 and 2005, where they were roommates.
Not only that, Matt’s brother, Mike, also serves on the 49ers coaching staff, as an assistant.
There are so many connections between these two NFC powerhouses.
