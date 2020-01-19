Look: Mecole Hardman dresses up in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' before Titans game

Chiefs speedy receiver Mecole Hardman is one of the fastest players in the NFL, and he’s also one of the most clever.

Hardman is only 21 years old, yet he paid tribute to a hit TV that ended before he was even born.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” starring Will Smith and others, was famous from 1990-96, and Hardman showed some love for it before he took the field at Arrowhead Stadium, heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Titans.

Hardman rocked an outfit to look like Will Smith’s character in the show, and yeah, he nailed it.

Fresh Prince in the building 💧 pic.twitter.com/K6H2WKOaQb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

Awesome.