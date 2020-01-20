Danica Patrick has uplifting words for Aaron Rodgers after loss to 49ers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, once again, saw his team lose a pivotal game in blowout fashion, just one game away from the Super Bowl, and it’s fair to wonder how he’s feeling right about now.

Sunday’s 37-20 loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship game had a similar feel to the 44-21 drubbing by the Falcons just three years ago. Although in this game, Rodgers was plagued by turnover issues — tossing two interceptions, and also fumbling a snap, that cost the team points on a pivotal drive.

He did, however, complete 31 of 39 passes for 326 yards, with two touchdowns, although a lot of that came in the second half, with the 49ers playing soft coverages. A nice consolation prize is coming home to beautiful girlfriend Danica Patrick, and she had some uplifting words for him after the loss.

“Proud. Beyond words. Endings are always hard. But this season was still pretty amazing and we nearly had our bags packed for the super bowl. I will ever forget the good times we had. Thank you for the memories @aaronrodgers12 ❤️ and squad. Something tells me this is just the beginning of a good long run for the @packers. 💚💛” she wrote.

Nice to see some strong support from Patrick for her man.