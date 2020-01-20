NFL Free Agency Rumors: Buccaneers could be landing spot for Philip Rivers

Could Philip Rivers be headed to the Buccaneers in free agency? Tampa Bay is generating buzz as a possible landing spot for the veteran quarterback, according to CBSSports.com’s Jason La Canfora.

Hearing a lot of buzz about Tampa as a possible landing spot for Philip Rivers. As reported back in late November, he and the Chargers were likely headed to a parting of the ways — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 20, 2020

This comes a day after ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported that Rivers had moved permanently from San Diego to Florida to be closer to his family.

The Bucs could be in the market for a quarterback this offseason depending on what their plans are for soon-to-be free agent Jameis Winston. Despite leading the league in passing yards (5,109) and throwing the second-most touchdowns (33) this season, Winston’s risky play led him to rack up 30 interceptions. Rivers also struggled with interceptions (20) this season, but the thinking behind bringing him to the Bucs is that head coach Bruce Arians would be able to revive Rivers’ career like he did Carson Palmer’s when he was with the Arizona Cardinals.

Definitely something to keep an eye on as we get closer to free agency.