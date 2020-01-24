Best Golf Courses in Turkey

In the last 20 years Turkey has transformed into the destination for golfing in Europe, thanks mostly to the town of Belek. With its amazing courses, 5-star accommodation and year-round sunshine, any avid golfer dreams of the quality of facilities and service that can be found in this very place.

With so many great courses to choose from, it can be quite a challenge to know where to start when booking a golf holiday in Turkey. That’s why our friends over at Glencor Golf have compiled their booking data and highlighted the very best golf courses to play in Turkey:

Carya Golf Club, Belek

Carya Golf Club Profile No. of Holes: 18 Par: 72 Length: 7186 Yards Designer: Peter Thompson Year Opened: 2008 Facilities Club House: Yes Tuition: Yes Practise Area: Yes Rental Buggy Hire: Yes Trolly Hire: Yes Club Hire: Yes

Unique Features

All 18 holes at the Carya Golf Club are completely flood lit offering you a true night golf experience, something only offered by a hand full of courses across the globe. You can choose to play in the warmth of the Mediterranean or wait until the night to have a cool round. The Carya Golf Club offers a truly unique experience.

Cornelia Faldo Golf Course, Belek

Cornelia Faldo Course Profile No. of Holes: 27 Par: 72 Length: Varies Designer: Nick Faldo Year Opened: 2006 Facilities Club House: Yes Tuition: Yes Practise Area: Yes Rental Buggy Hire: Yes Trolly Hire: Yes Club Hire: Yes

Unique Feature

An extremely challenging course with unique tee placement that makes making your way through the mixture of water hazards, trees and shaping fairways all the more exciting. This course may hold the record for fastest construction as it went from design to opening in a mere 9 months.

Lykia Links Antalya, Belek

Lykia Links Course Profile No. of Holes: 18 Par: 72 Length: 7536 Yards Designer: Perry O. Dye Year Opened: 2008 Facilities Club House: Yes Tuition: Yes Practise Area: Yes Rental Buggy Hire: Yes Trolly Hire: Yes Club Hire: Yes

Unique Features

The Centre piece of this resort is the 18-hole championship links course set in the sand dunes, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and surrounded by mountain tops where the wind will challenge golfers attempting the four holes that hug the coastline. Take in some seriously stunning views on your next trip to Belek, with the Lykia Links course.

The Pines (Sueno Golf Club), Belek

The Pines Golf Course Profile No. of Holes: 18 Par: 72 Length: 7013 Yards Designer: Bob Hunt Year Opened: 2007 Facilities Club House: Yes Tuition: Yes Practise Area: Yes Rental Buggy Hire: Yes Trolly Hire: Yes Club Hire: Yes

Unique Features

Often described as a challenging but fair course, The Pines Golf Course is definitely worth a visit on your next trip to Turkey. It plays through the same beautiful landscape as its brother The Dunes Course, winding through sand and pine with plenty of water hazards thrown in for good measure. The fact that you can stay at the luxurious five star Sueno Deluxe hotel when you play this course makes this THE golf course to play in Turkey.

National Golf Club, Turkey

National Golf Club Profile No. of Holes: 27 Par: 72 Length: Varies Designer: David Feherty Year Opened: 1994 Facilities Club House: Yes Tuition: Yes Practise Area: Yes Rental Buggy Hire: Yes Trolly Hire: Yes Club Hire: Yes

Unique Feature

The original Belek course, and still remains the standard by which all other courses are judged by. The national is a beautiful course, played through a stunning forest of eucalyptus and pines trees. Venue to the PGA Europeans Seniors Turkish Opens, this course has the landscape, the history and the accolades. You would be crazy to not visit this course on your next trip to Turkey.

Visit https://www.glencorgolf.com/ and discover a wide selection of golf holidays and golf breaks today.