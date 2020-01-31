Drunken Cam Newton shares love for Greg Olsen in heartfelt rant during Super Bowl week (Video)

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spent his entire NFL career throwing passes to tight end Greg Olsen, and they made plenty of sweet magic together.

The two hooked up on plenty of seam routes, third-down conversions and touchdowns, and were one of the best quarterback-tight end duos we’ve ever seen.

Not only that, they’re also great friends off the field as well, and have shared some great moments. One of them took place outside of the famous Prime 112 Restaurant in Miami Beach this week, with Newton expressing his love for Olsen. The two enjoyed plenty of wine, which resulted in Cam reminding the world just how great Olsen was for the Panthers, as he played his final game for the organization just a few weeks ago.

Too great for words.