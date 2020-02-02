Look: Tyrann Mathieu's hot girlfriend stuns at Chiefs game with Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend

The acquisition of stud safety Tyrann Mathieu, along with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, has completely transformed the Chiefs defense, which was completely picked apart by Tom Brady in the AFC Championship game last year.

Brady and the Patriots dropped 43 points, finding themselves just a play or two away from Super Bowl LIII, but came up just short. As such, they focused on upgrading their defense over the offseason, with Mathieu, Spags and defensive end Frank Clark.

Mathieu has been the Chiefs’ leader in the defensive backfield, and has made a number of big plays this season. The rangy safety has racked up 75 tackles, four interceptions and two sacks — heading into Super Bowl LIV.

He’s winning off the field as well, dating the beautiful Sydni Paige Russell. The two just recently got engaged, and now have two children.

She hit up a recent Chiefs game, and hung out with Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews in a suite (click through to the third photo for that one).

Here are more photos of the two of them.