Eric Fisher smashes beers, chugs them simultaneously in 'Stone Cold' tribute (Video)

Singing, drinking and dancing — those were the main themes that summed up the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20, just a few days ago, and Kansas City celebrated its first title win in 50 years.

It was a long time coming, and the atmosphere was unbelievable. Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher put on quite a display on the team bus at one point, when he smashed two beers, then chugged them, just like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin used to.

Eric Fisher or Stone Cold? (Via ig: braden.grindstaff) pic.twitter.com/B3Sg73wAkq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2020

Epic.