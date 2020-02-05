Eric Fisher smashes beers, chugs them simultaneously in 'Stone Cold' tribute (Video)

Singing, drinking and dancing — those were the main themes that summed up the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.
The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20, just a few days ago, and Kansas City celebrated its first title win in 50 years.
It was a long time coming, and the atmosphere was unbelievable. Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher put on quite a display on the team bus at one point, when he smashed two beers, then chugged them, just like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin used to.
Epic.
