Patrick Mahomes hits up Post Malone concert, draws huge cheers from Chiefs fans (Video)

Patrick Mahomes is only 24 years old, and he’s already won an MVP award, as well as a Super Bowl ring and game MVP award, so it’s safe to say he’ll never have to pay for a drink in Kansas City for the rest of his life.

The Chiefs quarterback has become the face of Kansas City sports, and he’s already treated like a deity in the area. He’s recognizable, humble, charismatic and revered by Chiefs fans.

That’s why when he hit up a Post Malone concert at Sprint Center, fans went nuts cheering for him.

It’s all love.