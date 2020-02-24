Patrick Reed wins 2020 World Golf Championship in Mexico

Patrick Reed of San Antonio, Texas won the 2020 World Golf Championships- Mexico Championship in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. This was Reed’s second career World Golf Championship title as he previously won the 2014 World Golf Championship- Cadillac Championship in Doral, Florida.

This past weekend in Mexico, Reed shot a four round score of -18. He beat Bryson DeChambeau of Modesto, CA by a stroke and Erik van Rooyen of South Africa and Jon Rahm of Spain by three strokes each.

Reed had a first round score of two-under par 69, a second round score of eight-under par 63, a third round score of four-under par 67 and a fourth round score again of four-under par 67. In the final round, Reed had five birdies and one bogey. He birdied the first, 12th, 15th, 16th and 17th holes and bogeyed the 18th hole.

This has been a bit of a difficult time for Reed. At the end of the 2019 golf season, he was accused of cheating at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and then at the 2019 Presidents’ Cup in Australia, Reed’s caddie was in an altercation with a fan. At the Bahamas, Reed was penalized two strokes for removing sand near his golf ball. He admitted to not knowing that his golf ball moved, which made him the recipient of significant criticism. However, the cameras clearly showed there was movement. At the time of the incident, Reed was leading, but he ended up losing to Henrik Stenson of Sweden.

The World Golf Championship moved from Doral to Mexico City in 2017. Ironically, the course that was used for the World Golf Championship in Doral from 2007 to 2016 was the Trump National Golf Course, known by many as the Blue Monster.

Reed has now won eight times on the PGA Tour. In April, Reed will be trying to win his second Masters title in three years as he previously won in 2018.