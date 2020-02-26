Maurkice Pouncey vehemently opposes new CBA in video rant

The majority of NFL players have remained quiet about the proposed CBA, as they’re likely letting their union reps handle it. Eventually it’ll trickle down to the rank-and-file, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Although Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is strongly opposed to it, and he took to social media to air his thoughts.

Pouncey posted a video to his Instagram story, showing him driving around with no shirt on (which, lol). In it, he tees off on the new CBA.

“I vote no,” he said. “Our NFLPA, the dudes at the top, the leaders, that’s f—ing bs. F— that. They’re not looking out for the best of the players. If y’all want my vote, the Pouncey twins vote no.”

Maurkice Pouncey is strongly against the CBA. He posted this (NSFW) a couple hours ago: “I vote no. Our NFLPA, the dudes at the top, the leaders, that’s f’ing bs. F that. They’re not looking out for the best of the players. If y’all want my vote, the Pouncey twins vote no.” pic.twitter.com/hp4AqlG7Qu — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 26, 2020

Well, let’s just scrap the entire deal, because the Pouncey twins vote no. It’s a wrap.