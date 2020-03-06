Tom Brady shows support for Antonio Brown in redemption tweet

The Antonio Brown Redemption Tour has officially begun, as the former All Pro receiver has been attempting to make amends to those in the NFL world that he wronged, at a time when he clearly wasn’t right, emotionally.

It was clear that AB was finally beginning to move toward making amends when he publicly apologized to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger last month, given how hard the two had beefed in the past, when they were teammates.

Brown remains suspended indefinitely by the NFL, but he’s doing his best to get reinstated, saying all the right things on social media. That’s what he did in a somewhat-humbling tweet on Friday, which Brady endorsed.

It’s interesting because Brady and Brown were only teammates for roughly two weeks, but they made sweet magic in, well, one game. Brady did invite Brown over to his house, though, and that’s closer to any of us have gotten to his personal life.

Either way, it’s clear that Brady is enjoying the freedom he has from finally being freed from the chains of Belichick, for a bit. It’s extremely rare that he’d support a player not on his team in the past.