Tom Brady dined with Bill Gates, Derek Jeter, Tampa Bay Lightning owner before deciding to sign with Bucs

What only a few believed would be happening a month ago will actually be taking place, as Tom Brady will not be staying with the Patriots, nor will he be signing with the Chargers or Raiders.

No, instead, Brady is taking his talents to Tampa Bay, and he’ll be playing for the Bucs next season.

Brady spent 20 years in New England, winning six Super Bowls and a number of division titles during that time, as he and Bill Belichick teamed up to pilot a dynasty that dominated the NFL for the better part of two decades.

And while some didn’t believe Brady would pick Tampa Bay over Los Angeles, due to the marketing reasons and attractiveness of the city, don’t sleep on where he ended up. It may be a small market, but Brady actually recently dined with some major movers and shakers in the business world. On Sunday night, he ate a steakhouse with Bill Gates, Derek Jeter and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik.

Source tells me Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, Bill Gates & @TBLightning owner Jeff Vinik had dinner Sunday night @bernssteakhouse in Tampa. Brady & Jeter (who lives in Tampa) – friends for years.

Gates / Vinik developing real estate & infrastructure in downtown Tampa. — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) March 18, 2020

That’s quite the cast of characters.