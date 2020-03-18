Look: Patriots fan left flowers, displayed posters outside TB12 Performance & Recovery Center

Patriots fans are currently “mourning the loss” of the greatest football player to ever play in the New England era having departed.

Tom Brady won six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, and he brought fans tons of enjoy in his 20-year tenure with the team. But the end of his career is nearing, and he apparently wanted to experience it somewhere different, rather than the team that drafted him back in 2000.

As such, Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay, and he’ll be joining the Bucs. Fans are currently lamenting the situation, with one of them even leaving flowers and displaying posters with messages outside Brady’s TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston.

Someone has left flowers outside Tom Brady's Performance & Recovery Center on Bolyston Street. Also, this guy is here… pic.twitter.com/Il4rXeX4Hr — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 17, 2020

Serious stuff there.