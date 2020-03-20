Bucs savagely trolled Jameis Winston after moving on from him in official press release

Jameis Winston became the first NFL quarterback to ever throw over 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season, and apparently, the Bucs haven’t forgotten about it.

The Bucs are an organization that often takes the high road, in terms of referring to its players. The team either praises its guys — former and current — or takes the high road.

But when it came to Winston — the quarterback the team selected with the first overall pick in 2015 overall draft — they threw some major shade at him on his way out.

The Bucs let Winston walk in free agency, and elected to sign Tom Brady instead. After doing so, they even managed to troll him in the official press release announcing the Brady signing. Notice the part about the 30-30 club.

“Brady replaces Jameis Winston as the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback, with Winston also becoming an unrestricted free agent for the first time,” the release read. “In his fifth and final season at the helm in Tampa Bay, Winston threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns but was also intercepted 30 times, with seven of those returned for touchdowns. Winston was the first player in NFL history to throw 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in the same season. In contrast, Brady tossed 24 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions last season and has never been picked off more than 14 times in any season. His career totals of 541 touchdowns and 179 interceptions produces a 3.02 TD-INT ratio that is third-best in NFL history.”

That’s cold, bros. There was no need to throw Jameis under the bus, he’s currently a punchline, and the joke writes itself.