Mike Evans has perfect reaction to Tom Brady joining Bucs (Video)

It was only a few months ago when Mike Evans was on the receiving end of passes from one of the most turnover prone — and also biggest draft busts, coincidentally — quarterbacks in NFL history. Now, he’ll be catching balls from arguably the greatest signal-caller to ever play the game.

And it’s safe to say he’s pretty excited about it.

The Bucs officially went “all in” in win-now mode, signing 42-year-old Tom Brady to replace Jameis Winston, who is currently in free agency limbo, with few suitors interested in his services.

As for Evans, well, he put the impact of Brady joining the Bucs in perspective during a recent Fortnite live stream, enjoying some Hennessy in doing so.

“I’ve played six years in the NFL and I haven’t been to the playoffs yet. Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls,” Evans said.

#Bucs WR Mike Evans celebrating the Tom Brady signing by drinking Hennessy on stream playing Fortnite. Sometimes it really is that perfect 😂pic.twitter.com/vhAHFWGZ20 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 22, 2020

Henny and Brady. Life is good for Evans nowadays.