Rob Gronkowski delivers funny method, spin on grocery store shopping crazy (Video)

People around the world are freaking out about their food situation during the coronavirus craze, with pandemonium spreading to grocery stores around the country.

There are long lines every morning, and as soon as the stores and markets open up, social distancing rules sure aren’t being adhered to, with hoard of people running to buy the most in-demand and tough-to-find items.

But not everyone is flipping out and going the “fearmonger” route.

Former Patriots tight end is still sticking to his ethos, having some fun and being chill during this time of crisis. He posted a funny video of how to approach the grocery store buying process, for our viewing pleasure.

Great PSA, Gronk. Please never change.