Terry Bradshaw rips Tom Brady for allowing 'ego' to dictate free agency decision

Tom Brady may be winning over fans in Tampa Bay, but his choice to leave the Patriots has been met with plenty of criticism.

There’ve already been rumblings among media members about Patriots head coach Bill Belichick having been at odds with Brady recently and in the past over his contract situation. It’s certainly possible that BB believed he and Brady would work together until the GOAT quarterback retires.

The majority of Patriots fans have been upset with Brady as well, which is interesting, given that he helped the team win six Super Bowls during his time there. But they’ve taken to social media to share how they’ve been feeling upset with or even “betrayed” by Brady for leaving, even though he spent 20 years in New England.

But they’re not the only ones, either.

Former Steelers quarterback turned analyst Terry Bradshaw recently criticized Brady, saying he let his “ego” get involved in the decision making process to leave the Patriots, in favor of the Bucs.

“Why in the world does he want to keep on playing at 43 other than to prove to New England he’s more important than Bill Belichick?” Bradshaw said, in an interview with The Athletic. “That’s the way I would look at it. Why the hell do you want to go to Tampa? The only thing I can think of is ego gets involved and you decide, ‘I’ll show ’em who’s more important.’”

He continued:

“I would never have done that, and I was shocked he was leaving,” Bradshaw continued. “Shocked. I’ve never known a great quarterback — a great quarterback — at the end of his career, go to another team and do anything.”

Bradshaw came off quite strong here, and it seemed like he’s blowing Brady’s decision out of proportion a bit. At the end of the day, that’s what free agency is for — giving players a choice. It’s possible that Bradshaw is upset he didn’t get the same option.