NFL scout sees potential in Justin Herbert, but finds one major flaw

There’s a lot to like about Oregon product Justin Herbert, as he’s arguably the most intriguing quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

He may not be the first signal-caller taken per se, as that honor will likely be given to LSU’s Joe Burrow, but he does have the strongest arm.

Herbert is the quintessential project, and an NFL team may see value in looking to develop him. One particular scout, however, was critical of him, comparing him to Jared Goff and Carson Palmer, over his leadership ability.

“His demeanor reminded me of Carson Palmer (at USC),” a second scout said, via Bob Quinn of The Athletic. “Carson Palmer would come off the field when something went wrong and (offensive coordinator) Norm Chow would scream at him and he would shrug his shoulders and just go over to the bench and sit down. I see talent. I don’t see fire. (Jared) Goff had the same type of personality. Excellent family. Quiet, not outgoing. He’s smart (with a Wonderlic score of 25) but he doesn’t have that aggressive personality.”

Interesting. We could see it.