Antonio Brown badly wants to sign with Bucs

There were high hopes regarding the Tom Brady-Antonio Brown connection in Foxboro, but after doing all they could to get on the same page in a short time, they ended up playing only one game together, before the Patriots released the troubled receiver.

But there is a possibility of a reunion tour happening.

Brown is currently suspended indefinitely, so NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would need to reinstate him before he’s eligible to play, but it’s likely going to happen at some point in the future. In the meantime, he’s looking to generate interest among NFL teams, and Brady has hinted that he’d like to play with AB in Tampa. Apparently, Brown would sign with the Bucs “expeditiously,” if given the opportunity, given his most recent Instagram activity.

The Bucs are in win-now mode, so they should try to make this happen.