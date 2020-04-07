Look: Tom Brady's Bucs jerseys now released, with team's new uniforms looking fresh

One of the greatest quarterbacks of all time has left the team he began his career with 20 years ago, and his new squad is so excited for his arrival that they’ve actually redesigned their uniforms.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new quarterback in Tom Brady, but they also have a new look, in terms of their uniforms.

Fans will be elated at the upgrade from Jameis Winston to Brady as is, but not only that, they even have a fresh new look to support their team, if they choose to buy the merchandise.

Photos of what Brady’s jersey will look like leaked out on Tuesday, and you can check them out below.

Now available from the Buccaneers’ team store: Tom Brady jerseys in their new look. pic.twitter.com/ooiOibFqLJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2020

We’re digging the Bucs’ new look.