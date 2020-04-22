2020 NFL Mock Draft (1st 15 picks only)

I’m doing a mock draft! But NBA lottery style, so only the first 15 picks, not the whole thing.

I’ve had a ton of time to think about this, as have a lot people with the coronavirus pandemic (stay safe!) who are stuck at home.

In my mock draft, I’ve added a couple of trades that I think could or maybe should happen. I’ve also added picks that to me, make sense (what the hell do I know anyway). So I begin…

1- Bengals- Joe Burrow, QB. Duh

2- Redskins- Chase Young, DE. Duh part two. The Redskins are imitating the 49ers and stashing up first round defensive line picks. Young would give the Redskins five first round defensive lineman, and you say “that’s crazy”, but no it’s not. The 49ers lost DeForest Buckner and are now going to have to fill that void. Washington will have void filled already with all their guys, especially at defensive end. Young could be next year’s Nick Bosa.

3- Lions- Derrick Brown, DT. This is the first trade option of the night. The Lions want to trade back, because they’ll still land a top defensive player, so if they can, they’ll do this, however, the team that moves up is only getting one of three player positions- DT, QB, or OL.

4- Giants- Tristan Wirfs- OT. Protect the franchise, protect Daniel Jones. It’s not a sexy pick, but that’s been the mantra of the Giants franchise- those non-sexy picks usually turn out to be solid football players.

5- Dolphins- Andrew Thomas, OT. Miami needs to build up their offensive line, and Thomas is a beast. He’ll be Miami’s new version of Richmond Webb who was a great pick, part of the Dolphins Honor Roll, and a member of the All-Decade team for the 1990s.

6- Chargers- Tua Tagovailoa, QB. The Chargers need this pick, they need excitement other than their new kick-ass jerseys. Tua will bring in some fans and viewers to Charger games. This has to work, because it makes to much sense not to happen.

7- Panthers- Jeff Okudah, CB. A second possible trade option here for the Panthers. Carolina wants picks, and they have defensive holes to fill. If there’s no trade, then its Okudah, who is still ranked as the top corner in the draft. Okudah would battle the best receivers in the division (Mike Evans, Michael Thomas, and Julio Jones). This is a smart pick.

8- Cardinals- Jedrick Willis, OT. Protect the franchse! Protect Kyler Murray! Especially in the NFC West with Bosa, Donald, and possibly Clowney returning to Seattle.

9- Jaguars- Isiah Simmons, LB. This is a perfect trade option for any team looking to move ahead of the Jets and Raiders for one of the top receivers in the draft. If no trade happens, then the Jags go with the Swiss army knife, linebacker Isiah Simmons. Re-build your defense.

10- Browns- Mekhi Bekcon, OT. Like Arizona and New York, protect the franchise! Protect Baker Mayfield!

11- Jets- Jerry Jeudy, WR. The Jets lost out on the top four offensive tackles, so their second choice- the top rated WR in the draft. Sam Darnold needs weapons.

12- Raiders- Henry Ruggs, WR. The Raiders saw how a speedster like Tyreke Hill can stretch a defense, opening up everything underneath. Ruggs will do that, and guys like Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller (90 catches last season), and Jason Witten will reek the benefits.

13- Broncos- CeeDee Lamb, WR. The Broncos swing a trade with the 49ers and move up two spots to get Lamb. Denver has a second, three thirds, and two fourth round picks, so they package up something, and make the move to get their guy. Another weapon for quarterback Drew Lock

14- Tampa Bay- Josh Jones, OT. This might be a reach, but Jones was a four year starter at Houston, and that has to account for something. Also, protect Brady…PERIOD!

15- 49ers- CJ Henderson, CB. Move back two spots, add draft picks, and have your choice of either Javon Kinlaw or Henderson- this is a win-win for the 49ers, but as was evident in the Super Bowl, they need a cover corner opposite Richard Sherman.

So you probably wondering where in the hell is Justin Herbert right? Miami is picking at 18, so he goes there. What about Jordan Love? Well, the Saints are picking 24, but make a move to jump ahead of the Patriots to take the Utah State quarterback.

We’ll see what happens tomorrow. Enjoy the draft!