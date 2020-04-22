Percy Harvin attempting to make NFL comeback, wants to play with Tom Brady

It’s been roughly four-and-a-half years since Percy Harvin really played meaningful NFL football, but even at 31 years of age, he apparently wants to return to the league.

Harvin last played in November of 2016, as migraines and other injuries saw his career get cut short. He just wasn’t the speedy, dynamic player he was when he first came into the league, and was never really the same.

But now, for some reason, in his thirties, Harvin believes he has what it takes to return to the league — even with a draft class chock full of elite talent at the receiver position.

Breaking: Former 1st-rounder, FA WR Percy Harvin tells me: “I’m ready to return to the NFL. I thought I was done, but that itch came back. I’ve been training w/a former Olympian. My body is feeling good. Mentally I’m better. My family is good. The timing is right.” He's 185lbs. pic.twitter.com/NQaadbF73B — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 22, 2020

WR Percy Harvin, 31, last played for the #Bills in Nov. 2016 tells me he didn’t file retirement papers after walking away again with injury pain & other issues. “I knew I wasn’t functioning right, not only physically, just all around the board. I had to get in contact w/ myself.” pic.twitter.com/6j9YdMH6O5 — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 22, 2020

It’s hard to see any team taking a flyer on him, and at best, Harvin would likely just be training camp fodder.