Percy Harvin attempting to make NFL comeback, wants to play with Tom Brady

It’s been roughly four-and-a-half years since Percy Harvin really played meaningful NFL football, but even at 31 years of age, he apparently wants to return to the league.
Harvin last played in November of 2016, as migraines and other injuries saw his career get cut short. He just wasn’t the speedy, dynamic player he was when he first came into the league, and was never really the same.
But now, for some reason, in his thirties, Harvin believes he has what it takes to return to the league — even with a draft class chock full of elite talent at the receiver position.
It’s hard to see any team taking a flyer on him, and at best, Harvin would likely just be training camp fodder.