Look: Henry Ruggs III has beautiful girlfriend who is a stunner

Alabama product Henry Ruggs III could very well be the first receiver taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, as his blazing vertical speed has him flying up draft boards.

Ruggs has drawn comparisons to NFL studs such as Tyreek Hill, as he has the quickness to take the top off any defense, no matter the coverage, or how deep defensive backs are playing. He forces defenses to respect him, and can help open it up for a team’s run game.

And while his skillset is impressive, he’s also crushing life off the field, with his beautiful girlfriend, Rudy Washington, who you can check out below (via his Instagram). The two have been dating since high school.

The two make a great couple, and we wish HR3 luck on draft night.