Look: Joe Burrow's brunette bombshell girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher lights up draft night

LSU product Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night, although it’s still unclear if he’ll land with the Bengals, or elsewhere.

Right now, the Bengals hold all the cards, proving that tanking can have its benefits, if done correctly. Sure, timing is everything, and it’s never really known who will be the top players coming out of college, but this year, it all lines up perfectly for the Bengals, whether they take Burrow, or trade down.

His landing spot remains to be seen, but we do know that he’ll be alongside his parents, and his beautiful girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, once he gets the official call. Check out some photos of her and Joe, via her Instagram.

