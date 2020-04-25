D’Andre Swift's ripped, muscular dad steals show at NFL Draft

Georgia product D’Andre Swift was one of the top-ranked running backs heading into the draft, and we can’t wait to see how he complements Kerryon Johnson in Detroit.

The Lions selected Swift with the 35th overall pick in the draft on Friday night, and they got good value on their pick, given that many ha da first-round grade on him.

And while Swift’s body of work is impressive, it’s clear where he gets some of it from, his father. Swift’s dad owns a gym in Philadelphia, and he works out in it quite often, given how jacked he is.

D'Andre Swift's dad should throw his name in the #NFLDraft too 😳 pic.twitter.com/xgiYa0bSkI — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2020

Darren Swift will beat up your dad no problem pic.twitter.com/rXpUhPLuX2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 24, 2020

Nevermind D’Andre — which team will take a flyer on his dad?!