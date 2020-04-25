D’Andre Swift's ripped, muscular dad steals show at NFL Draft

Georgia product D’Andre Swift was one of the top-ranked running backs heading into the draft, and we can’t wait to see how he complements Kerryon Johnson in Detroit.
The Lions selected Swift with the 35th overall pick in the draft on Friday night, and they got good value on their pick, given that many ha da first-round grade on him.
And while Swift’s body of work is impressive, it’s clear where he gets some of it from, his father. Swift’s dad owns a gym in Philadelphia, and he works out in it quite often, given how jacked he is.
Nevermind D’Andre — which team will take a flyer on his dad?!