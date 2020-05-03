Look: Teddy Bridgewater shows off proof of insanely-long bike ride

It may be the offseason, with athletes around the world ordered to stay at home — or at least practice social distancing if out — but that doesn’t necessarily mean one particular NFL quarterback isn’t staying in shape.

Teddy Bridgewater was signed by the Panthers just a few months ago to be their starting signal-caller, and he hasn’t forgotten about it. He’s putting in the work to stay in shape — in the form of a long workout that anyone can marvel.

Bridgewater took an extremely-long bike ride on Sunday, traveling roughly 75 miles, from Miami to West Palm Beach.

How he traveled that far in just under five hours is extremely impressive.