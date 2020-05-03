NFL

Look: Teddy Bridgewater shows off proof of insanely-long bike ride

Look: Teddy Bridgewater shows off proof of insanely-long bike ride

NFL

Look: Teddy Bridgewater shows off proof of insanely-long bike ride

By May 3, 2020

By |

It may be the offseason, with athletes around the world ordered to stay at home — or at least practice social distancing if out — but that doesn’t necessarily mean one particular NFL quarterback isn’t staying in shape.

Teddy Bridgewater was signed by the Panthers just a few months ago to be their starting signal-caller, and he hasn’t forgotten about it. He’s putting in the work to stay in shape — in the form of a long workout that anyone can marvel.

Bridgewater took an extremely-long bike ride on Sunday, traveling roughly 75 miles, from Miami to West Palm Beach.

How he traveled that far in just under five hours is extremely impressive.

 

NFL, Panthers, Promoted

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More NFL
Home