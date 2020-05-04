Your Daily Cartoon: Paying tribute to Don Shula

Don Shula passed away on Monday at the age of 90, and the entire sports world paid tribute to the winningest head coach in NFL history.

Shula coached the 1972 Miami Dolphins — the only NFL team to finish a season with an undefeated record. It’s a feat that may never be accomplished again, especially with free agency and the salary cap making it difficult to build dominant rosters.

In the meantime, we’re joining the sports world in showing some love for one of the greatest coaches in all of sports. His disciplinarian style translated to tons of success on the field, and he always got the most out of his players.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]