Jerry Jones explains how Cowboys plan to build roster around Dak Prescott

By May 8, 2020

All the talk about the Dallas Cowboys surrounds Dak Prescott, who has been hit with the franchise tag, and has made it clear that he wants a long-term contract.

The problem, however, is that Prescott’s camp and the Cowboys have been discussing a potential deal for roughly one year now, but nothing has come to fruition. It’s been said that Prescott wants at least $37 million per year, and that’s a lot of money for a guy that has won only one playoff game. Not only that, Prescott has been a bit inconsistent, looking like a different player on the road, versus at home. His accuracy issues do manifest themselves from time to time.

And the Cowboys have a lot of talent on their roster, so they can’t really afford to break the bank on Prescott’s contract. Still, that continues to be a major discussion topic, and team owner Jerry Jones addressed it in speaking to NFL Network this week, specifically addressing how the Cowboys plan to build around

“I think when I look at the career that Dak has had with the Cowboys, it gives me a really solid feeling about what’s in store for us in the future,” Jones said, as transcribed by NFL.com. “We’ve got to do everything we can – and that’s what we’re doing in this offseason — to put the players on the Cowboys that are players that can — with his talent as quarterback — really win championships or have a shot at it. That’s the thing I think about when I think of where we are and how we are with Dak.”

It doesn’t look like that deal is getting done anytime soon.

