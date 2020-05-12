Sammy Watkins 'drank every night' while playing for Bills

Sammy Watkins is enjoying quite the career revival in Kansas City, but there was a time when it looked like his tenure as a difference-making NFL receiver was done, dating back to his time in Buffalo.

The Chiefs were smart enough to have taken a flyer on Watkins in 2018, and it’s paid huge dividends. His two best games as a Chief were in arguably their two biggest games of the past decade — the 2018 AFC Championship game, and Super Bowl LIV. Playing alongside the speedy Tyreek Hill sure helps make his job easier, but Watkins deserves credit as well.

Watkins doesn’t even look like the same player he was with the Bills, and apparently a lot of that is attributed to his training regimen and off-field behavior. He recently revealed that he “drank every night” when in Buffalo, in an interview with Bleacher Report.

“I would go out and get wasted,” Watkins said. “Wasted wasted.”

This makes a lot of sense, as taking care of one’s body has a major impact on their performance on the field. We’re glad to see Watkins has put that part of his life behind him, and that he’s benefited from it.