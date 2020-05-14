Tyler Eifert interrupts Zoom call with reporters to chase dog out of neighbor's yard

Bengals

Tyler Eifert had spent the entirety of his career in Cincinnati, but now he’s been forced to adjust to life in Jacksonville.

And he still has some kinks to work out during this adjustment period, apparently.

The longtime Bengals tight end signed with the Jaguars in free agency, giving Gardner Minshew another weapon in the passing game, which is desperately needed. If Eifert can stay healthy, he figures to be an integral part of their passing game, especially in the red zone.

In the meantime, though, he’s been working through other obstacles aside from beating press coverage and getting open. He did a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday, but had to step away in the middle of it to chase his dog out of his neighbor’s yard.

But it all turned out OK in the end.

A bit of extra conditioning during the quarantine is always welcomed.

