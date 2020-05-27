Marlon Humphrey shows off epic workout footage, sprinting up gravel in rock quarry

Some athletes engage in chess during the offseason to keep in shape, while others settle for checkers.

Apparently, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey falls into the former category, as he joined the list of a few other elite athletes that are participating in creative ways to remain in peak shape.

Gyms are closed, so that’s made it a bit difficult on athletes, no matter what sport they play. Not Humphrey, though, as he’s just hanging out in rock quarries, sprinting up gravel hills, like a boss, joined by his brothers.

Creative Workout with my brothers this morning lol pic.twitter.com/Y5eBooAkzI — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) May 26, 2020

That’s one way to keep the team’s coaching staff happy. We know Humphrey will be ready to go when his number is called.