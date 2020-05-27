Tom Brady puts $300K Cadillac Escalade up for sale (Photos)

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is living the life many of us dream of, but now we have an opportunity to experience something he’s been utilizing over the years.

For a cool $300,000, you can purchase Brady’s custom Cadillac Escalade ESV, as it’s now up for sale. It’s been lengthened, and has multiple leather recliners.

This is the type of vehicle we’d love to roll around in, no matter the weather. It’s something you don’t drive, but you get driven in. And, lucky for us, Brady put only 13,000 miles on it, so for like one-third of a million dollars, this could be yours.

SEE inside @TomBrady’s stretched #Cadilac #Escalade ESV. It’s now a 20 ft long bespoke ride w doors lengthened by 10”, a raised roof & 2 VIP electric recliners. It looks like a #privatejet on #wheels. It’s got 13k miles- the baller wants $300k for it.

via @BeckerAuto pic.twitter.com/3XzIa7Hsm4 — Secret Lives of the Super Rich (@CNBCSuperRich) May 27, 2020

Just charge it to my credit card. No biggie.