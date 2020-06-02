DK Metcalf speaks out about George Floyd protests

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf broke out in only his first season in the league, and now that he has a platform, he’s putting it toward good use.

Metcalf has already increased his following emerging into such a dominant force in the league late in the season, so he already has a follower base that will pay attention to his words.

And that’s probably why he used it to his advantage, speaking out about an issue that has swept this country, and is close to his heart. He too to Twitter and sent the following message about the George Floyd protests.

“I watched the George Floyd video a couple days ago, and the one thing that kept sticking out to me was, I have family, friends, brothers that look like George Floyd,” Metcalf said.

“To think being black in America can lead to that, it scares me. It breaks my heart that my uncles could go out into the world today and that could be them. I wanted to say something because if I didn’t, then I felt like I would be supporting it, and that’s not right. That’s totally not right.”

Metcalf added that the community will “stick together,” and it does appear that will continue to be the case going forward.