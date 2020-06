It does appear that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has slowed, so if safety precautions were taken, Major League Baseball could probably begin its season in the coming weeks, once spring training starts, and players get in game shape.

However, there’s still one major issue looming: Pay.

The players and owners have been going back and forth negotiating, in hopes of finding a salary proposal that works for both sides, and it hasn’t gone well so far.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]